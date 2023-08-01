McDaniel offers a variety of art, music and theater programs, lectures and other events each year that are open to the public, many of which are free.
Here’s what is coming up this fall.
ART EXHIBITIONS
The Esther Prangley Rice Gallery is located in Peterson Hall at McDaniel College. For more information, call 410-857-2595.
“Life is a Grave”
Sept. 5 to Nov. 3
Reception: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, with a gallery talk at 6 p.m.
A solo exhibition of works by artist Jessi Hardesty, head of the visual arts department and curator at Carroll Community College. Hardesty, whose imagery is based on folklore and the occult, is best known for her one-of-a-kind hand-carved planchettes. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in studio art from Salem State University and holds an MFA in print media from Cranbrook Academy of Art in Bloomfield Hills. Her work is in private collections and galleries across the United States and Europe. Visit jessi-hardesty.com to learn more.
“Light and Color, Space and Place: Landscape Painting on Site and in the Studio”
Nov. 7 to Dec. 8
Reception: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9, with a gallery talk at 6 p.m.
The exhibition includes landscapes inspired by student-faculty summer research. Steven Pearson, the Joan Develin Coley Chair in Creative Expression and the Arts, and art majors Sarah Mendez, a senior from Damascus, Lacy Newhouse, a junior from Westminster, Zoe Shelby, a junior from North East, and Mandy Smith, a junior from Cambridge, looked at place through landscapes both real and invented, painted en plen air and in the studio.
VISITING ARTIST LECTURES
McDaniel’s art club Ars Nova sponsors a series of guest artist lectures. For more information, call 410-857-2595.
Infinite Love Project
11:30 a.m. Sept. 27
Naganna Forum, Roj Student Center
The Infinite Love Project, best known for its BE KIND signs, creates hearts with the infinity symbol, which are then given to people they encounter as they go through their daily lives. Learn more about the Infinite Love Project at infiniteloveproject.com.
Nora Sturges
7 p.m. Oct. 26
Peterson Hall, Room 104
Baltimore-based painter Nora Sturges explores the transformation of visual environments in both practical and unintentional ways. Sturges, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in studio art from Bowdoin College and a Master of Fine Arts in painting from Ohio University, is the recipient of three Individual Artist Awards from the Maryland State Arts Council. Her work has been exhibited widely both in the United States and internationally. She has also been included four times in the publication, New American Paintings. For more information, visit norasturges.com.
MUSIC CONCERTS
For more information, call 410-857-2599 unless otherwise noted.
Chamber Music on the Hill with the Maryland State Boychoir
3 p.m. Sept. 24
Baker Chapel
Chamber Music on the Hill, in residence at McDaniel College, presents a concert by the Maryland State Boychoir. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and veterans, and free for children, as well as students with valid ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online. Visit facebook.com/CMOTH or call 443-974-6374 for ticket information.
Monday Night Music
7 p.m. Oct. 9
Coley Rice Lounge, McDaniel Hall
An evening of music featuring McDaniel College music department faculty.
Student Solo Recital
7 p.m. Nov. 10
Coley Rice Lounge, McDaniel Hall
McDaniel College students perform vocal and piano solos, under the direction of music faculty members Rachel Andrews, Kyle Engler and Waka Osifchin.
McDaniel for the Holidays
7 p.m. Nov. 12
Baker Memorial Chapel
McDaniel College music faculty members and guests perform a special seasonal concert, directed by senior adjunct lecturer Shelley Ensor.
Monday Night Music
7 p.m. Nov. 13
Coley Rice Lounge, McDaniel Hall
An evening of music featuring McDaniel College music department faculty.
Healing Sounds of Ancient Turkey: An Evening of Turkish Mystic Music, Poetry and Images
7 p.m. Nov. 14. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)
Naganna Forum, Roj Student Center
Well-known Turkish musician and scholar Latif Bolat performs. Bolat, who specializes in Sufi music, has performed in more than a dozen countries. He has recorded soundtrack music for George Lucas and PBS and has released four albums worldwide. He is also the co-author of “Quarreling with God: Mystic Rebel Poems of the Dervishes of Turkey.” For more information, call 410-857-2460.
Chamber Music on the Hill presents the Azimuth String Quartet
3 p.m. Nov. 19
Naganna Forum, Roj Student Center
Chamber Music on the Hill, in residence at McDaniel College, presents a performance by the Azimuth String Quartet featuring senior adjunct lecturers in music Nicholas Currie and Alice Tung, along with James Tung and Adam Gonzalez, and guest performer David Kreider, senior lecturer in music emeritus. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and veterans, and free for children, as well as students with valid ID. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online. Visit facebook.com/CMOTH or call 443-974-6374 for ticket information.
College Choir Concert
7 p.m. Nov. 19
Baker Memorial Chapel
The McDaniel College Choir, under the direction of senior lecturer of music Kyle Engler, performs with Peggy Brengle serving as accompanist. The program features music from diverse locales and historical eras.
Student African Drum Ensembles
7 p.m. Nov. 30
Naganna Forum, Roj Student Center
Students in McDaniel College’s Student African Drum Ensembles perform, under the direction of senior adjunct lecturer Pape Demba “Paco” Samb, a Senegalese griot.
Dirty Beefeaters Ball
6 p.m. Dec. 1
Naganna Forum, Roj Student Center
A dinner and performance of madrigal selections by the A Cappella Ensemble, McDaniel College’s premier vocal ensemble. The students, who perform under the guidance of senior lecturer in music Kyle Engler, are chosen from the membership of the McDaniel College Choir and perform exclusively unaccompanied vocal music, including a wide variety of world music and vocal jazz.
Masterworks Chorale of Carroll County
3 p.m. Dec. 3
Baker Memorial Chapel
The Masterworks Chorale of Carroll County presents “An Afternoon of Musical Theater and Opera Choruses” under the direction of artistic director Michael Holmes. For tickets and additional information, visit masterworksofcc.org.
Jazz Night
7 p.m. Dec. 7
WMC Alumni Hall
Senior adjunct lecturer Tim Jenkins directs the concert featuring diverse styles of jazz, including classic big band swing, bebop, Latin, funk, jazz-rock and classic blues.
College Band Concert
7 p.m. Dec. 8
WMC Alumni Hall
Directed by Linda Kirkpatrick, senior lecturer in music, the College Band features nearly 50 musicians, including McDaniel students, as well as McDaniel faculty members, band alumni, and community musicians, performing musical selections ranging from classical to pops.
Westminster Symphony Orchestra Concert
3 p.m. Dec. 9
WMC Alumni Hall
Linda Kirkpatrick, senior lecturer in music, directs the orchestra, which is composed of McDaniel and Carroll Community College students, as well as music faculty and community musicians.
Gospel Choir Concert
3 p.m. Dec. 10
WMC Alumni Hall
McDaniel College’s Gospel Choir performs traditional and contemporary gospel music, as well as spirituals, under the direction of senior adjunct lecturer Shelley Ensor with accompanist Alice Dorsey.
THEATRE PERFORMANCES
Performances are in WMC Alumni Hall. For ticket information, call 410-857-2448.
“Stop Kiss”
7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 to 7
WMC Alumni Hall
McDaniel College’s theatre arts department presents Diana Son’s acclaimed comedy-drama about Callie and Sara who unexpectedly fall in love. Variety called it “a poignant and funny play about the ways, both sudden and slow, that lives can change irrevocably.” Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students, seniors (over 60), active military members and veterans, as well as those with a McDaniel College ID. This show contains adult material and is intended for mature audiences
“Urinetown, The Musical”
7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 to 18
WMC Alumni Hall
Gené Fouché, chair of McDaniel’s theater arts department, directs this production of the Tony Award-winning musical by Mark Hollman and Greg Kotis. It is a musical satire of corruption, love, and revolution in a time when water is worth its weight in gold. In a Gotham-like city, a terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors (over 60), active military members and veterans, students, as well as those with a McDaniel College ID. This show contains adult material and is intended for mature audiences
LECTURES
Phi Beta Kappa Lecture: “On Earth As It Is”: On Ethics and the Environment in the Age of the Anthropocene
7:30 p.m. Sept. 14
Coley Rice Lounge, McDaniel Hall
The annual Phi Beta Kappa lecture features Corey D. B. Walker, humanities professor at Wake Forest, where he holds a joint appointment in English and the Interdisciplinary Humanities Program. He is the interim dean of the Wake Forest University School of Divinity and the inaugural director of the Program in African American studies. His lecture revisits Martin Luther King Jr.’s ideal of “beloved community” and the importance of environmental justice in addressing the threat of climate change. Call 410-857-2530 for more information.
Constitution Day
6 p.m. Sept. 18
Wahrhaftig Room, Hoover Library
Political science professor Matthew Mongiello speaks in celebration of Constitution Day and previews the major cases before the Supreme Court. Call 410-857-2410 for more information.
Navigating Higher Ed in the Current DEIJ Climate and Supreme Court Decisions: Lessons, Experience, and Wisdom
6 p.m. Sept. 19
Naganna Forum, Roj Student Center
McDaniel College’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion hosts an interactive discussion about navigating ongoing challenges to diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice in higher education. Call 410-857-2459 or email odei@mcdaniel.edu for more information.
Holloway Lecture: Great Authorial Expectations and Intentions: Editing Early 20th-Century Literature for 21st-Century Readers
7:30 p.m. Oct. 24
Coley Rice Lounge, McDaniel Hall
Alisha Knight, professor of English and American studies and associate provost for diversity and inclusion at Washington College, will present this lecture. Call 410-857-2530 for more information.
Ridington Lecture: Food, Food Everywhere — From Vexed Conversations to Food Shaming
7:30 p.m. Nov. 7
Coley Rice Lounge, McDaniel Hall
A presentation by Psyche Williams-Forson, professor and chair of the Department of American Studies at the University of Maryland, College Park, and author of “Eating While Black: Food Shaming and Race in America,” winner of the James Beard Foundation Book Award. Call 410-857-2410 for more information.
McDaniel College is located at 2 College Hill, Westminster. For more information visit mcdaniel.edu.
