McDaniel College’s student honors art exhibition features a variety of work from six art majors.
Titled “Unfolding Reality,” this annual exhibition runs through March 10 in Esther Prangley Rice Gallery, Peterson Hall at McDaniel College, 2 College Hill, Westminster. An opening reception takes place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, with a gallery talk at 6 p.m.
The exhibition and reception are both free and open to the public. Call 410-857-2595 for more information. Visit mcdaniel.edu for information about McDaniel College.
ABOUT THE ARTISTS
Rowan Berti (Wilmington, Delaware) uses various media, such as clay, paint, pencil, video and digital graphics, to showcase her overactive imagination. She said, “I strive to make ordinary objects attain character and personality and come to life.”
Skylar Blackbull (Crownpoint, New Mexico) uses various colors, forms, and a variety of content to represent her Navajo culture. Her project brings recognition to the bravery and sacrifice of the Navajo Code Talkers during World War II. Blackbull’s art consists of images and the use of the Navajo language. She said, “I am honored to present a visual memorial to the 29 original Navajo Code Talkers through a lens filled with history and the beauty of my culture.”
Kelsey Bosley (Manchester, Maryland) uses acrylic paint to illustrate a story book showing the struggles she went through as a child to build a heightened awareness around anxiety and depression. She said, “I mainly use acrylic paint, watercolor, and sketching pencils to create sceneries or realistic portraits of people close to me, so writing and illustrating a children’s story with little characters was a new step in my journey as an artist. “
Kate Cramer (Glen Rock, Pennsylvania) addresses the vastly different roles women play in society through her art. She said, “I explore the challenges, expectations, and stereotypes imposed upon women, both by themselves and the world around them. Conversely, there is also space to celebrate the advancements women have made, and how we can be inspired by them every single day.”
Grace Harshman (Hagerstown, Maryland) went through a medical recovery during the time she worked on these pieces. She said, “Technology was something I was already critically looking at as a whole in my work at this time. It only felt right to explore this avenue in an attempt to come to terms with what had happened to me.”
Juliana Stolkovich (Littlestown, Pennsylvania) uses her art to build an awareness around autism, since she has autism herself. She said, “The different media I use is aimed at bringing more depth to each subject matter I focus on, whether it be just symptoms I experience or how other people perceive me.”
