It’s time once again for the Frederick News-Post’s Best of the Best, your one-stop guide to the most sought-after places in
Frederick County to eat, shop, do your taxes, groom your dog, get your nails done, and much more.
The contest kicks off Aug. 26 with nominations, which will run through Aug. 30. The first round of voting is slated for Sept. 16-20, with the final round scheduled Oct. 17-23. The announcement of the lucky winners is set for Nov. 26.
More than 200 categories are included in this year’s contest.
To learn more about the contest and see last year’s winners check out the News-Post website at https://www.fredericknewspost.com/special/best_of_the_best/. You can also receive insider information about the contest and special offers and deals from this year’s top businesses by signing up for the BoB newsletter at www.FrederickNewsPost.com/bob411.
(1) comment
As of 6:05 a.m. this headline reads, "2020 Frederick News Post Best of the Best Context Kicks Off Next Week". Seriously?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.