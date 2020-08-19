It’s time once again for the Frederick News-Post’s Best of the Best, your one-stop guide to the most sought-after places in
Frederick County to eat, shop, do your
taxes, groom your dog, get your nails
done, and much more.
The contest kicks off Aug. 26 with
nominations, which will run through
Aug. 30. The first round of voting is
slated for Sept. 16-20, with the final
round scheduled Oct. 17-23. The announce-
ment of the lucky winners is set for Nov. 26.
More than 200 categories are included in
this year’s contest.
To learn more about this year’s contest
and see last year’s winners check out
the News-Post website at https://
special/best_of_the_best/. You can
also receive insider information about the contest and special offers and deals from this year’s top businesses by signing up for the BoB newsletter at www.FrederickNewsPost.com/bob411.
