It’s time once again for the Frederick News-Post’s Best of the Best, your one-stop guide to the most sought-after places in

Frederick County to eat, shop, do your

taxes, groom your dog, get your nails

done, and much more.

The contest kicks off Aug. 26 with

nominations, which will run through

Aug. 30. The first round of voting is

slated for Sept. 16-20, with the final

round scheduled Oct. 17-23. The announce-

ment of the lucky winners is set for Nov. 26.

More than 200 categories are included in

this year’s contest.

To learn more about this year’s contest

and see last year’s winners check out

the News-Post website at https://

www.fredericknewspost.com/

special/best_of_the_best/. You can

also receive insider information about the contest and special offers and deals from this year’s top businesses by signing up for the BoB newsletter at www.FrederickNewsPost.com/bob411.

