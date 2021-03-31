In celebration of TAG/The Artists Gallery, Frederick’s longest-running art co-op, opening a new gallery space, we asked member artists a few questions to get to know them better.
After a year without a permanent location, TAG will officially reopen to the public in its new space at 501 N. Frederick St. in downtown Frederick on April 2. Its debut show, “Up Market Revival,” features new work by member artists and runs April 2 to 25. Patio Project, a free writing workshop, will be offered April 18, with plein-air and printmaking demos and more activities to follow in May.
Without further ado, we now introduce the artists of TAG.
What do you like about being part of an artist-owned gallery?
“TAG has become an extended family for me. We all share a common love of art, but we also share meals, laughs, great conversations and great times together.” — Cathy Wilkin
“Being a long-term TAG member has been a great experience. I’ve met a welcoming community of accomplished artists that have helped me improve my own work, and I’ve learned how to present a solo exhibit and manage a commercial gallery while making some wonderful friends.” — Marie Riccio
“TAG is a visual assemblage of diverse subject matter in numerous media. It’s an excellent venue for my art, which combines tradition and contemporary painting.” — Gillian Collins
“Making art is a solitary activity, so I appreciate the camaraderie and inspiration I get from being a part of TAG.” — Karen Peacock
What’s the best part of the new gallery space?
“The new space has amazing daylight, which is the best for showing off artwork, in my opinion. The old building holds evidence of past occupants, too, which is fun to ponder.” — Jan McIntyre-Creager
“Our new location is in close proximity to other artist-owned galleries, studios and art-related businesses. This creates a space where art lovers — and everyone — can meet the artists and enjoy a vibrate visual art scene.” — Sarah Higgins
“Built in the late 1800s, TAG’s new building has high, vintage tin ceilings, lots of natural light, ample wall space and outstanding artwork.” — Colleen Clapp
“I love being part of the North Market Arts District, with great neighbors like the artists at NOMA and Gallery 322.” — Julie Maynard
Tell us about your work and what you’ve been up to during the pandemic.
“I’ve been looking at how I relate to society. I created the Black Lives Mural, a public installation currently at Sky Stage and soon moving to a new home. Looking inwards, I'm working on a deeply personal concept, utilizing more than one art form to express it. In a way, they're both related to how perception of the body affects our everyday.” — Lusmerlin
“I have always enjoyed the look and feel of materials. The act of forging steel or carving wood and stone never seems to get old. It's what keeps me young.” — Luc Fiedler
“Having just retired, my husband, Michael, and I had planned to spend more time at our beach house at the Outer Banks, in Corolla, North Carolina. Little did we know that it would become our place of refuge during COVID. Corolla is a quiet beach town, particularly in the off season. I have always been a collector of found objects from the beach: shells, driftwood, fulgurite, feathers. Recently I began to imagine people and creatures in these pieces. I created and fired new clay pieces and assembled them with my found beach objects. Out of this process came a series of people, horses and creatures of the sea.” — Christine Stovall
“I picked up my first camera in 1956 and have been in love with photography ever since. Since retiring from Federal Government service in 2008, I dedicated myself to my art, TAG, and teaching photography at Frederick Community College.” — Marc Weinberg
“I’m a scientist by profession. My work is inspired and influenced by freedom in abstraction, bold shape forms and symmetry, amalgamated with vibrancy and interplay of colors, patterns and textures.” — Shyam Rele
“In spite of the pandemic, I’ve been painting via Zoom at home. l’m looking forward to getting out.” — Sandy Fritter
“Prior to the pandemic, I worked primarily en plein air. I now discover the process of painting live models on Zoom to be quite a challenging experience.” — Karen Winston-Levin
What do you love about the Frederick art scene?
“I love its liveliness and easy accessibility. Living downtown, galleries, art classes and figure drawing studios are only a few blocks away. I often run into fellow artists on a casual stroll and have deepened my connection to the art community because of it.” — Tom Semmes
“Frederick is a wonderful town for the arts. This was true in 1977, when I first settled in downtown Frederick, and is even more true now. There is no doubt that the arts make for an active and vibrant community. With three galleries close to each other on North Market, we’re creating a sort of art district.” — Christina Lund
“Frederick is a city that has focused on supporting and maintaining a healthy arts community. A community where the arts thrive is a community that is alive and welcoming. Frederick recognizes and embraces artists, and in return, artists provide the spark that makes living and visiting Frederick a positive experience.” — Rhonda J. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.