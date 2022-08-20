LIFE-MIAMI-GRAFFITI-ARTIST-MI

Graffiti artist Disem in front of a mural he created of former Miami Marlins player JosÃ© FernÃ¡ndez. He painted it as part of a series commissioned by former MLB player Yunel Escobar.

 Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/TNS

MIAMI — In the vibrant neighborhood of Wynwood, known worldwide for its colorful murals, are four graffiti portraits of baseball players who contributed to the culture and diversity of American sports: Jackie Robinson, Roberto Clemente, Mickey Mantle and José Fernández.

Next to La Casa de los Trucos on Calle Ocho stands a mural of Gloria and Emilio Estefan with the same colors and vivid style.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription