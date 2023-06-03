BOOKS-DUNN

"Hot and Bothered: What No One Tells You About Menopause and How to Feel Like Yourself Again" by Jancee Dunn.

 Putnam

On Thanksgiving weekend in 2006, approximately six weeks after what proved to be my final period, I started crying for no knowable reason. I could not stop. For the next three months, I was incapacitated by all that sobbing. I also suffered relentless insomnia and joint pain so bad that it kept me from writing.

I met each night pacing the halls of my house, touching familiar things in the hope that they’d make me familiar to myself. I met each day praying for a few hours — even a few minutes — of sanity-restoring sleep.

