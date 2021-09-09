One of Frederick’s most popular events is back on Saturday after missing last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the Streets, which brings art, food, and entertainment to Market Street downtown, will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Although it was canceled last year, the event usually draws 60,000-70,000 people, said Jennifer Martin, executive director of Celebrate Frederick, the event’s organizer.
Saturday’s events will also include the Market Street Mile run at 9 a.m., a Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony at 11 a.m. at the suspension bridge over Carroll Creek and an Up The Creek party at 5 p.m. in the Carroll Creek Amphitheater hosted by Flying Dog Brewery and Key 103.
As one of Celebrate Frederick’s signature events, In the Streets is a celebration of the city’s musical, nonprofit and craft beverage communities as well as the community in general, Martin said.
Along with the other events, Carroll Creek Linear Park will also be the site of the Homegrown Frederick Craft Beverage Experience.
There will also be a wide-ranging variety of musical performances at various locations throughout the day.
The event will affect traffic on Market Street, but South Street and 7th Street will remain open, along with Patrick Street.
Martin said the organizers have always approached planning for the event as if it were going to happen, but they always knew it would depend on guidance from the county health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID numbers.
She said organizers are strongly recommending that people attending where masks, whether they’re vaccinated or not.
The festival makes a big day for the restaurant community in downtown, said Kara Norman, executive director of the Downtown Frederick Partnership.
Many restaurants offer outdoor dining as well as indoor, and the number of people coming downtown Saturday can certainly make for a profitable day, she said in an email Thursday.
Just the fact that they can have the celebration again is huge, said Alissa Zaal, a worker at Velvet Lounge on North Market Street.
“It definitely gives you a great taste of everything Frederick has to offer, not just downtown,” she said.
Maria Peck, owner of Tiara Day on North Market, said that while it’s usually not as big as February’s Fire in Ice festival, in previous years In the Streets did help bring new customers into the store.
But this year, with the pandemic still a concern, she’ll be interested to see how many people come out.
“I have no expectations. I don’t know what to expect,” she said.
