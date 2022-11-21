Based on the children’s book by Barbara Park, “Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells” follows the feisty and irrepressible June B. Jones as she plays Secret Santa to her least favorite classmate, Tattletale May.
Will Junie B. give Tattletale May exactly what she thinks she deserves, or will the holiday spirit bring a change of heart?
With plenty of laughs and life lessons, this story is a treat for the whole family.
“It’s always a treat to see our lively audiences respond as they see a bit of themselves, their friends or their classmates in the antics of Junie B. and her lovable class in Room One,” says director Julie Herber.
The cast includes Karli Cole as Junie B., Grant Scherini as Herb/Grandpa Miller, Lauren Johnson as Lucielle/Elf Ellen, Megan McGee as May, Ezra Lavala as Sheldon/Philip Jonny Bob, Reiner Prochaska as Mr. Scary and Paolo Bonarriva as Jose/Mr. Toot.
Junie B. Jones in Jingle Bells Batman Smells opens Nov. 26 and runs through Dec. 18. Shows are at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 1:30 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $20 for patrons of all ages and available by calling 301-694-4744, online at marylandensemble.org and in person at the MET box office, 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
