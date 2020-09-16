The 2020-21 season of the Maryland Ensemble Theatre is officially kicking off — virtually — with a four-part series celebrating the 100-year anniversary of the women’s suffrage movement.
“Victory Is Within Our Grasp” features real monologues from the movement and begins Friday with the first performance, according to a news release. The proceeding performances will take place biweekly. Audiences can view the shows through Vimeo On Demand for $6 or free of charge if they are MET season subscribers.
The performances will feature MET company members Allison Duvall, Ray Hatch, Julie Herber, Jennifer Pagano, Lia Seltzer, Rachel Smith, Laura Stark and Tori Weaver, as well as Mikayla Domingo, Kiah Hyman, Carol Randolph and Jean Rosolino reading historic speeches of noteworthy females including Lucy Stone, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton and more. Suzanne Beal, Julie Herber and Gené Fouché compiled the project, and Gené Fouché directed it.
To learn more about “Victory Is Within Our Grasp,” including how to watch the performances, go to marylandensemble.org/Victory.
