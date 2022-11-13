The Maryland Ensemble Theatre recently announced its new pay-what-you-will ticketing initiative for its Mainstage and Fun Company productions.
This initiative reflects the mission, vision and values of the MET and aligns with its diversity, equity and inclusion pledge.
“The PWYW program increases accessibility and allows patrons to reserve tickets in advance online, via phone or in person at the box office, creating the same patron experience for all ticket buyers and removing the pricing barrier that prevents some folks from exploring local professional theater,” said MET interim managing director Melynda Burdette Wintrol.
The MET has allocated a finite number of tickets as PWYW for each performance (10 for Mainstage and six for Fun Company), which are available on a first come, first served basis. Due to ticketing fees, PWYW tickets start at $5 each. Mainstage seating is assigned and Fun Company is general admission. Patrons requiring accessible seating can utilize the PWYW initiative but must call the box office to reserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.