Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s FUN Company kicks off its 2021-2022 season at the Baker Park Band Shell with Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds.” Director/choreographer Ray Hatch will bring the music of Bob Marley to life in the Fun Company’s first production for young audiences since February 2020.
Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” tells the story of Ziggy, who is too afraid to leave the house. His mama says to “breathe easy,” but he’s too busy worrying about tropical storms, evil spirits and steering clear of that sneaky, hair-snatching Duppy. With the help of Dr. Bird and his feathered friends, Ziggy is reminded, in soothing six-part harmony, that “every little thing gonna be all right.”
Featuring Bob Marley’s classics “One Love,” “Three Little Birds,” “Jammin” and more, “Three Little Birds” is a musical based on the children’s book by Bob Marley’s daughter, Cedella Marley, and adapted for the stage by Michael J. Bobbitt, bringing Marley’s message of peace to a new generation.
The production brings with it a cast of new faces to the MET with Jordan Essex as Ziggy, Sylvern Grooms Jr. as Dr. Bird, Ezra Lavala as Nansi, Mark Wallace as Duppy, Mumbi Mwaura as Cedella and McKenzie Stewart as Tacoomah.
Hatch teams up with music director Valerie A. Higgs to bring this message and the timeless music of Bob Marley to the stage.
“Three Little Birds” will be performed outdoors at the Baker Park Band Shell, 21 N. Bentz St., Frederick, from Aug. 27 to Sept. 5. Performances will take place Aug 27, 28 and Sept 2, 3, 4, 5 at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are “pay what you will,” with a suggested donation of $10, they can be pre-purchased at MET’s website or at Baker Park on the day of the performance. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://marylandensemble.org/bob-marleys-three-lit tle-birds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.