walkin on sunshine 035.JPG
"Walkin' on Sunshine," by Scott Cawood.

 Courtesy photo

Antietam metal artist and sculptor Scott Cawood will resume his open studios on the first Saturday of each month beginning June 5, after having suspended it due to the pandemic.

Cawood is working on several projects, including “In Deep,” the latest installment in his Consciousness series, and small, found-object “Blue Herons” sculptures, at his home studio in the village of Antietam.

The open studio will run from noon to 5 p.m. June 5 at 3829 Harpers Ferry Road, Sharpsburg. The studio is easily accessible by bike from the C&O Canal towpath. Vaccinated guests only.

Learn more about the artist, read his blog, and find a map and directions toy his studio at cawoodart.com.

