Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s FUNCompany invites you to follow Peter and his friends as they set out to celebrate the first snowfall of the year with snowball fights, making snow angels and playing in the snow. Based on the Caldecott Award-winning book by Ezra Jack Keats, this story is packed with humor and fun and is a celebration of childhood joys and the wonder of imagination.
“Whether it’s the wonder of fresh snowfall, the delight of whistling for the first time, the awe in finding a special hidden treasure, or the rush of writing a letter to someone special” said director Sierra Young.
“The Snowy Day and Other Stories” follows young protagonist Peter as he experiences some of life’s simple pleasures — along with its challenges. Within this delightful collection of stories— including “Whistle for Willie,” “Goggles!,” “A Letter to Amy” and Caldecott Winner “The Snowy Day”— the audience joins Peter in navigating the world through his lens through the use of vibrant visuals, shadow puppetry and strong movement for theatrical storytelling, reminding us all that even in difficult times, there is immense power in finding joy as an act of resistance, and to never discount the small moments of life that make us who we are.
“The Snowy Day and Other Stories” cast features Ezra Lavala as Peter. The show opens Feb. 11 and runs through March 5. Performances are Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. Arrive early to enjoy interactive crafts, games and photo booth stations.
ASL interpretation and audio description services can be arranged in advance through the box office.
Tickets are $15 per person. A limited number of Pay What You Will tickets are available for each performance starting at $5 each, while supplies last. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 301-694- 4744, online at marylandensemble.org, or in person at the MET box office at 31 W. Patrick St., Frederick.
