Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s FUNCompany invites you to follow Peter and his friends as they set out to celebrate the first snowfall of the year with snowball fights, making snow angels and playing in the snow. Based on the Caldecott Award-winning book by Ezra Jack Keats, this story is packed with humor and fun and is a celebration of childhood joys and the wonder of imagination.

“Whether it’s the wonder of fresh snowfall, the delight of whistling for the first time, the awe in finding a special hidden treasure, or the rush of writing a letter to someone special” said director Sierra Young.

