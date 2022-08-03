History enthusiasts have become known for resorting to gimmicks to make their favorite stories from centuries past interesting and accessible to the general public. From museums that lure visitors with ghost stories to eccentric professors who show up to lectures wearing medieval plague masks, our history keepers seem to agree that it takes more than a simple presentation of facts to captivate an audience.
In “Inebriated History,” Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s fundraising production running one weekend only on Aug. 5 and 6, the hard facts of history take a backseat to the fun of history, as both the audience and storytellers enjoy a few drinks.
Inspired by Comedy Central’s “Drunk History,” which features famous actors telling their favorite true stories while intoxicated, the MET event will play pre-recorded interviews with local inebriated storytellers while live actors onstage lip synch and pantomime to their hilariously unreliable narrations.
The evening’s comedy will unfold around three stories from history.
John Fieseler, the former director of Visit Frederick, will share the story of Pompeo Coppini, the Italian sculptor who created the statute of Francis Scott Key at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Longtime local actor Lisa Burl will tell the strange story of Mary Toft, an 18-century English woman who was said to have given birth to rabbits.
Reiner Prochaska, a lecturer at Towson University with several Hollywood acting credits to his name, will offer the story of Wernher Von Braun, the famous rocket scientist whose role in designing weapons for Adolf Hitler was overlooked by the U.S. government when he agreed to design rockets for NASA.
The show’s director and co-creator, Laura Stark, said that while the primary goal of the performance is for the audience and the actors to have a good time, she believes everyone who sees the show will come away from the experience with a better understanding of actual history than they started with.
She says the storytellers each chose aspects of history with which they were already familiar, and that their stories are well-researched.
The stories were recorded in two takes: one with only a small amount of drinking to allow for some narrative cohesion, and a second with more alcohol to allow for more comedy. The two takes were then spliced together to get the best aspects of both.
While Stark has been mostly focused on bringing out the comedy of drunken narration, the storytellers have taught her a lot about historical figures.
“Just hearing John [Fieseler] tell me the story of Pompeo Coppini, the next day after I recorded him, my husband, my daughter and I all went to Mount Olivet just out of curiosity [to] see the statue, and I was able to tell my family the story,” she said.
Stark thinks the audience will be especially enlightened by the story of Von Braun, whose origins as a scientist for Nazi Germany are often obscured by his later accomplishments at NASA.
“The concept for the rocket that eventually put man on the moon was the same rocket that killed thousands of people in England and Belgium in World War II,” she said. “We forgive him for the mass murder of those civilians because it benefits us in the end. For me, that was my takeaway.”
Stark feels that even the most outlandish story they offer during the show will ultimately support historical education because it will likely make the audience interested in learning more about history’s quirks.
“You’re not going to walk away a better person because you heard the story of Mary Toft giving birth to bunnies, but it’s still a fascinating story,” she said. “You will walk away going, ‘What the hell?’”
Thomas Scholtes, a longtime member of the MET’s Comedy Pigs improv troupe and the show’s co-creator, said the actors will use exaggerated comedy as a cue to let the audience know when the narrative strays too far from historical accuracy.
He said the funniest aspect of the show — the constant switching between third and first-person narration by the inebriated storytellers — has proven to be the most challenging for live actors to pantomime.
“We can’t edit the actors’ mouths to match words exactly. We try to cut the audio into what we think is the best story, then it’s up to the actors to get the storytellers’ cadence down,” he said. “The audience is a part of it. We try to incorporate the blocking and the lines to bring out the best show for a specifically live audience.”
Scholtes hopes that if the event is successful as both entertainment and as a fundraiser for MET’s upcoming season, some version of the show will take root as a fixture in the community. Though no official plans have been made, he envisions future versions of “Inebriated History” telling all local stories that have been submitted by Frederick residents.
