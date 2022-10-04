The Middleburg Film Festival offers four days of films from Oct. 13 to 16 in a spectacular setting in bucolic Middleburg, Virginia, about an hour south of Frederick. A carefully curated selection of narrative and documentary films screen in intimate theater environments, followed by fascinating conversations with world-renowned filmmakers, actors and other special guests. The films include festival favorites, world and regional premieres, first-class foreign films and Oscar contenders.

Special events throughout the festival include conversations with filmmakers and actors in intimate settings, concerts featuring the work of renowned composers and songwriters, wine tastings at local vineyards and breweries, farm-to-table dinners and great parties.

