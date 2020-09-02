Registration for Middletown's annual scarecrow contest begins Sept. 21.
The scarecrows will be hung along Main Street between Oct. 17 and Nov. 1, with online voting held Oct. 17 and 18. The town will release more information on online voting soon.
Winners will be announced Oct. 19.
