Middletown will hold its annual Christmas in the Valley celebration virtually on Saturday.
The holiday program will be hosted at Zion Lutheran Church and can be seen at 6:50 p.m. Saturday.
The event will feature holiday music, a “Christmas Carrol” skit, a performance by the Interfaith Dancers and perhaps an appearance from Santa Claus himself, according to a release from the town.
The show can be viewed at bit.ly/36mUbWR.
