The Washington County Playhouse Dinner Theater recently opened its MainStage performance of “Misery,” which will run through Oct. 22 on Friday and Saturday evenings at 6 p.m. and select Sunday matinees at 1 p.m.
Directed by Rennes Carbaugh, Stephen King's “Misery” follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “No. 1 fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. This cast includes Tod Williams, Jeannie Militio and Matthew Henning.
