At the age of 12, Amy Hebb’s parents caught her reading Stephen King’s “Misery” and promptly took the horror story away from her forbidding her to read it.
“In order to finish the book, I had to go up to the library and read it because I couldn’t have it in the house,” she recalls. “[The protagonist] Annie has always been that boogeyman, and what is fascinating about her is she is human. Stephen King writes a lot about the supernatural and aliens and all that kind of stuff, but his best monsters are human.”
“Misery” explores the terrifying relationship between successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon and Annie Wilkes, who is his obsessive No. 1 fan. She rescues and tends to him after an accident but becomes enraged when she discovers his next book kills off her favorite character, Misery Chastain, and demands a rewrite.
Hebb has always wanted to play Wilkes because of the up-and-down character arc, as well as the role’s intensity.
“For an actor, it is a smorgasbord,” as she put it.
She will get her chance when Other Voices Theatre hosts the regional premier of “Misery” Feb. 10 at its 244 B S. Jefferson St., Frederick, location. The show runs through Feb. 19.
The horror show is a big departure for OVT, which traditionally focuses on musicals, family shows and comedy. Director Steve Cairns notes the theater group has wanted to do the show for a long time.
“It is one of those shows that is unique in the fact that it is a small cast,” he said. “Three people total. Most of the show, two people.”
While there is bone-chilling action in certain scenes, a majority of the roughly 90-minute show is conversations between Wilkes and Sheldon.
“The goal is to find the little things inside those conversations that can give you hints to the character,” Cairns said. “They can give you hints to what may come next. They can give you little subtext to some of the thought process that goes into those conversations.”
Jeff Wine describes his part as writer Paul Sheldon as a role that comes along infrequently for an actor in this area.
“There is so much range,” he said. “It is the perfect balance of intensity and drama and humor and physicality. It is exciting to be a part of the premier.”
Cairns is a big fan of his cast. “Amy has such a love for this show,” he said. “She is knows it inside and out. She has thought about it for awhile, so her passion for this show really drives a lot of what she does, and she is just a brilliant actor.”
Wine brings a calming presence, Cairns said, and tremendous range of emotions to the role. About 95% of his time onstage is spent not moving. “He is really doing a tremendous amount of work with his face and his emotions and the subtext.”
When the curtain in drawn on the psychological thriller, Cairns hopes the audience is, quite frankly, scared out of their wits.
“I hope we shock people and help them have a great night of thrill,” he said. “I hope they walk away saying that was a wonderfully told horror story. That is what this is. This is a wonderfully told horror story. Stephen King is a genius, and we get to play with his genius.”
