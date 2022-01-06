How has systemic racism affected everyone?
What have we lost due to segregation?
How do white people find their culture in America?
Virginia Sperry’s solo exhibition of paper collages and mixed media sculptures at NOMA Gallery in Frederick explores race in America and inevitably raises more questions than it answers.
Her collection of paper collages and mixed-media sculpture are springboards for conversation and, as she put it, her artist talk slated for Jan. 20 will be more of a dialogue and less of a lecture. In fact, the Eldersburg artist stresses that she’s not a scholar on these subjects and is simple showing her own story and understanding of racism through the lens of a white, privileged woman.
“This show is about me, and it’s not about me,” Sperry said. “I am speaking my own truth, with the understanding that white people have to talk about this more in order to change anything.”
While she stood in the gallery space last week installing her show and seeing the work together in one place, she reflected on the collection and its ideas.
Sperry admits her own education about the history of Black people in America really began about two years ago, shortly before the world erupted in protests over the murder of George Floyd. She’d begun listening to the podcast “Seeing White,” wherein a Black man and a white man talk about race. “I started hearing words I’d never heard before,” she said. “Systemic racism, redlining … why weren’t we ever taught this stuff in school? Because all the history books were written by white people. … To all of a sudden learn about 1619, to all of a sudden learn about Juneteenth, reconstruction — big stuff, not little stuff — and how it was squelched and changed and the relationship between the South and the North … I’ve always known stuff was missing.”
Once she got beyond her initial feelings of guilt and shame, she began digging deeper and asking herself questions, examining her own biases and miseducation. While most of her 30-year career in art has been in 3-dimensional work, she saw paper collage as the most fitting medium for the series of images flooding her mind as she read more books about this part of our country’s history.
Her collage piece “Don’t Touch” shows a cluster of magazine cutouts of Black women, hair in various stylings, eyes covered by black blocks of paper, as if their individual identities don’t exist. “It’s about body boundaries, more than anything” she said. “White people, to this day, think they have the right to touch a Black person without consent.”
The collage “Missing Pieces” “is all about finding those pieces of knowledge and information so that the puzzle can start to be put back together again,” she said. “Sadly, there will always be missing pieces.”
One of two large sculptural installation pieces, “Remnants,” is made of welded masonry nails that hang below a weathered piece of wood with the date 1619 stamped on one end and 1865 on the other, serving as an abstract timeline for slavery in America while showing the heaviness and weight of its effects on our country.
Another collage, “Discovery,” highlights redlining, as does a sculptural installation in the gallery window. “Redlining has kept us from interacting with people,” Sperry said. “I feel robbed and angry. I could have had so many more fascinating interactions with people.”
The show’s soft opening was on Dec. 31, and an opening reception will be held on Jan. 8. The exhibit runs through Jan. 30 at NOMA, where Sperry has been a member artist for the past three years.
“I think Virginia is being bold with this show, and I applaud her. It’s brave to open up this dialogue,” said Andrea McCluskey, a member artist at NOMA who lives in Frederick. “I still get shocked by it [racism],” she continued. “Frederick is still very segregated, I think … and racism is really hard to pin down. It’s so subtle.”
