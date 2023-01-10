Come together — virtually or in person — on Jan. 16 for the annual celebration honoring the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
This year’s march will take place in person at 10 a.m. on the Loudoun County Courthouse lawn in Leesburg, Virginia. The celebration and program will take place via a live streamed event that can be viewed on YouTube @MLKMarchLeesburg starting at noon Jan. 16.
The theme of this year’s celebration is “Uncensored History: Embracing the Past, Educating the Present, Impacting the Future.” This year marks the 32nd anniversary of the march and celebration, one of the largest and oldest in the region. This historic celebration is now under the leadership of the newly formed MLK Diversity-Engagement Foundation, a 501©3 nonprofit.
Noteworthy in Loudoun County history, Douglass High School (where the march typically ends and the program would take place in years past) was the last segregated high school in Loudoun County until it was closed in 1968 as a result of desegregation. This year’s march will pass by Douglass High School and end at Frederick Douglass Elementary School at 510 Principal Drummond Way SE, for the second time in the program’s history, due to construction at Douglass High School (now Douglass Community Center).
Parking is available for attendees at the Loudoun County Parking Garage (146 Loudoun St. SW) and the Town Hall Parking Garage (10 Loudoun St. SW). A shuttle will be available, starting at 9:45 a.m., from Frederick Douglass Elementary to the Loudoun County Courthouse for attendees with limited mobility and committee members. Space on the shuttle will be limited. The shuttle will be located at the Frederick Douglass to return marchers to parking garage at the end of the march.
This year’s livestreamed program will include music and dance performances, a children’s corner and youth panel discussion, highlighted by featured speakers.
