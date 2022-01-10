“Life’s most persistent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?’” — Martin Luther King Jr.
TRAIL CLEANUP
Start off the new year by lending a helping hand on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Join Fox Haven at Heart House to work on a variety of projects around the nearby trail.
Tasks will include trash pickup to protect the nearby stream, trail clearing and wood chopping. All tools and supplies will be provided. Wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes and long sleeves and pants. Volunteers under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.
Please note: This event will be held offsite at a private residence near Fox Haven at 4950 Corun Road, Jefferson. Parking is in the field next to the house. Avoid parking in the driveway.
The event will be entirely outdoors and held rain or shine.
The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Jan. 17. Call 240-490-5484 for more information.
HAPPY HATS
ASTAR! in Western Maryland, in collaboration with local nonprofits, will be volunteering with Glories Happy Hats to make hats for children who are terminally ill and blankets for patients receiving chemotherapy and wounded warriors from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at The Arc of Frederick County, 555 S. Market St., Frederick. View the event flyer.
Find more volunteer opportunities at gosv.maryland.gov/mlkdayofservice.
