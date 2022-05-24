Join Monocacy National Battlefield staff on May 31 to honor military personnel who have sacrificed their lives in service to our country. The ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. outside the Monocacy National Battlefield visitor center at 5201 Urbana Pike, Frederick.
The ceremony will begin with Civil War-era music performed by Monocacy Field Music, followed by a ranger-led program about the history of Memorial Day.
At 3 p.m., those gathered will observe the National Moment of Remembrance.
See nps.gov/mono for details.
