Get jazzy with Monte Leister and a host of special guest musicians at the Jazz Extravaganza at 7 p.m. April 22 at the Carroll Arts Center.
Host Monte Leister is well-known in Carroll County as the front man for jazz ensemble The Leister Quartet. From the smooth melodies of Sinatra and the Great American Songbook, to the eclectic solos of Monk, with the energy of Setzer, the Leister Quartet transports listeners to another place and time with their sophisticated menu of swing, jazz and blues standards as well as smart original compositions. Jay Fenner (tenor saxophone), Johnathan Davis (bass) and Jake Fine (percussion) round out the group.
Joining the Leister Quartet at this celebratory concert are a variety of local jazz musicians, including Bob Coffey, David Motter, Ian Hoke, Dan Andrews and Paul Morales, as well as Cliff Thompson and his sextet.
“I am humbled, honored, and so excited to be sharing the stage with so many talented musicians, the lion’s share of jazz royalty in Carroll County,” says host Monte Leister. “I’m so grateful to Arts Council executive director, Lynne Griffith, for her vision and work to make this Jazz Extravaganza a night that I’m confident I will never forget.”
A portion of the proceeds benefit the Carroll County Arts Council’s Musical Instrument Bank. This longtime CCAC program collects and repairs gently used instruments to donate to local student musicians in need.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for ages 25 and under and ages 60 and up. Tickets can be purchased at carrollcountyartscouncil.org or by calling 410-848-7272. The Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 W. Main St., Westminster.
