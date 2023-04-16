The Leister Quartet

The Leister Quartet

 Courtesy photo

Get jazzy with Monte Leister and a host of special guest musicians at the Jazz Extravaganza at 7 p.m. April 22 at the Carroll Arts Center.

Host Monte Leister is well-known in Carroll County as the front man for jazz ensemble The Leister Quartet. From the smooth melodies of Sinatra and the Great American Songbook, to the eclectic solos of Monk, with the energy of Setzer, the Leister Quartet transports listeners to another place and time with their sophisticated menu of swing, jazz and blues standards as well as smart original compositions. Jay Fenner (tenor saxophone), Johnathan Davis (bass) and Jake Fine (percussion) round out the group.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription