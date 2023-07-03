As soon as that last bell rings on the last day of school, summer begins! For teachers, this might mean the start of a well-deserved break, or at least a few days of peace and quiet in the classroom. For parents, this usually means a more jam-packed schedule from sun up to sun down trying desperately to plan out enough fun activities to keep our kids engaged all summer.
For a lot of parents, the first thing that might come to mind is summer camp. Camps are great because they are a place to give kids new experiences and make new friends, while also serving as a practical solution for childcare over the summer.
In Frederick County, we are lucky to have a wide variety of camps for parents and kids to choose from. When picking out a camp, the first few things that parents or caregivers most often consider are the cost, location and activities. You want to pick something that your kids will be interested in and is accredited and safe, but you also want to pick a camp that fits into your schedule and your budget.
Another important thing to look at when choosing a camp is the culture or environment that is being set for the youth, particularly as it relates to the foundation they create for fostering “Positive Youth Development” outcomes.
Positive Youth Development is a research-based approach that youth practitioners use to engage kids in a manner that is productive and constructive. It also utilizes their unique strengths to promote positive relationships and outcomes that allow them to develop as leaders and make an impact. In short, PYD approaches are designed intentionally to help kids to develop and grow in a positive way.
Educators or youth development practitioners who base their programs on PYD principles do this by looking at six key areas and designing their programs accordingly: confidence, character, caring, contribution, competence and connection.
Whether our kids know it or not, camps are a place where they are likely learning more than simply how to tie a knot or climb a tree. Their experiences at camp are shaping their confidence, developing their character, giving them opportunities to develop caring relationships, allowing them to contribute in their ideas, helping them develop competence, and building connections with people and subject matter around them.
Almost all accredited camps or youth development programs, whether they are focused on sports or art or science, incorporate these principles to some degree, with some being more intentional in certain domains over others.
While many camp directors and counselors likely have spent hours attending training, developing objectives and planning activities that are carefully aligned within each of these six domains, the impact of these experiences on your child is not up to them alone. At the end of the day, it is parents who play a major role in determining the impact that camp experiences have on their child long-term. Kids may have any number of experiences at camp that are designed to help them grow, but it is through guided reflection of those experiences in the presence of a caring adult that the lessons learned start to sink in.
When you go to pick them up at the end of the day at camp, rather than asking them “How was your day?” and getting a monosyllabic response, try asking kids one of these questions, each aligned with one of the six domains, to help them focus their reflection:
• Confidence — What are you proud of today?
• Character — How did you practice responsibility today?
• Caring – How did you care for someone else today?
• Contribution — How did you contribute to the group activities or ideas?
• Competence — What skills did you learn or strengthen today?
• Connection — Who did you talk to today or connect with?
It’s not magic, but it could be just what you or your kids need to take a step in the right direction this summer. Because of your involvement in helping them to reflect a little at the end of each day with these PYD principles, you can rest assured that no matter what camp they attend or what experience they have, you are creating a foundation for positive self growth.
Anna Glenn is a youth development professional who is currently serving as a 4-H educator in Frederick County. Through Frederick County 4-H, she designs and offers programs for youth to find their spark and thrive wherever they are. Learn more about the Frederick County 4-H programs and how and your child can get involved at extension.umd.edu/locations/frederick-county/local-4-h-youth-education
University programs, activities, and facilities are available to all without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, marital status, age, national origin, political affiliation, physical or mental disability, religion, protected veteran status, genetic information, personal appearance, or any other legally protected class.
