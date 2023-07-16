Exchange Glamour Camping

The view of Mount Rushmore located just a few miles away from Under Canvas Mount Rushmore tent cabins near Keystone, S.D. More than 10.5 million North American households took a glamping trip in 2022, up from 9.6 million in 2021.

 Jim Holland/Rapid City Journal via AP, File

Camping can be one of the cheapest ways to travel. Yet a relatively new style of camping is proliferating — by some metrics — and it's glamping.

Glamping is a fusion of luxury and nature, where tents are filled with plush pillows, and some even have private bathrooms with heated, running water. Campgrounds typically are outfitted with fast Wi-Fi, and such camping activities as pitching a tent and starting a fire are already done for you. But the blend of outdoor glamor with hotel comfort commands prices more expensive than those of high-end hotels. It's also a sharp contrast to what traditional campers spend.

 

