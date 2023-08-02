BG Morgan's Grill 72hrs 5.jpg

It all comes from Nana B., according to Zach Taulton, head chef at New Market staple Morgan’s American Grill and leader of its new extension: a homemade sweet treats shop called Nana B. Sweets. It’s open at Morgan’s on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to sell-out. “We have lines out the door,” said restaurant owner Shannon Blackway. Also chef at the restaurant, Taulton began to bake to honor the legacy of his grandmother, avid home baker Nancy Bixler, in March 2021 with his aunt, Diana Smith. They made Bixler’s “old-fashioned” sweets, such as homemade donuts. It eventually grew too large for Taulton’s house, so he moved it into Morgan’s in January, he said. “It was a win-win,” Taulton added. The bakery took up space in the restaurant that was not being utilized well, and its sweets are also sold in the dining room, Blackway said. “It’s a real compliment” to Morgan’s, Blackway added. Bixler herself (Nana B) even came in once. “Oh, she’s just as proud as can be. I don’t know how many times she said that,” Taulton said. He recalled using her handmade books filled with recipe cards, newspaper clippings and recipes she took from other family members or sources, to develop the sweets. Blackway said her favorite thing about the restaurant is its social coziness. “Some of our customers have been coming here since the day we opened, and if we don’t know their names, then they know each other. On a Saturday night, you have people table hopping, chatting with each other, buying each other a dessert or a drink.”

Nana B. Sweets at Morgan’s American Grill

BG Morgan's Grill 72hrs 3.jpg
Buy Now

Tags

(1) comment

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

We love Morgan’s 👍🏻

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription