My fingers burn holding the glass — but not enough to stop me from slurping down my first gulp of the wonderful blend of tea leaves. Once my tongue gets past the initial heat, a pleasant sweetness engulfs my taste buds, followed by pieces of fresh mint that I chew on.
The nostalgia kicks in faster than the caffeine, unlocking memories from childhood. I remember after playing basketball in Bethlehem, I walked to my new friend’s home and immediately was offered tea, as is customary in Arab culture.
I spent two months in Amman, Jordan, but never had tea like this. This green tea was much sweeter than what I was used to, and mint thrown into the concoction was a life-changing surprise.
Although it had been nearly 20 years, and now I am in Morocco, the memory was not inaccurate. The mint green tea made me feel like a kid again.
The social ritual by much of the world of consuming coffee and tea throughout the day is still a fascinating and wonderful habit I love to reintroduce into my life when abroad. Maybe this time, like so many other customs I’ve picked up along the way, it will stick forever.
Trevor Davis, former cidermaker and working musician from Frederick, is a travel writer and content creator searching the globe for culture to absorb. Follow his adventures at roguevagabond.com, on Instagram @rogue_and_vagabond, Tiktok @rogueandvagabond and Facebook @rogueandvaga bondofficial.
