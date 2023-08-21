Mountain City Elks Lodge #382 and Madame CJ Walker Temple #509 will host the 100th Anniversary Organization Day Parade on Aug. 27 in downtown Frederick.
Philanthropist and community leader George B. Delaplaine Jr. and Grand Exalted Ruler of Elks of the World Leonard J. Polk Jr. will serve as the grand marshals for this historic parade.
The parade, which has occurred on the fourth Sunday of August consecutively for over 66 years (except during the pandemic) will feature the dynamic “Symphony of Soul” from the Bowie State University Marching Band. Located in Bowie, BSU is the oldest historically black university in Maryland.
Eastern High School’s award-winning Marching Band will participate in the parade, as well as the Bowie High School Band. Also strutting their stuff will be Frederick City and County high school marching bands, including Frederick High, Thomas Johnson, Catoctin and Brunswick High.
The crowd will also be treated to performances by The Frederick Steppers and the Star Struck Superstars from Temple Hills. The parade will also include The Road Knights Car Club, Earth Wheels and Fire Motorcycle Club, local fire departments, color guards and many others.
Because it is the 100th anniversary of the Lodge, the parade this year will be extended. It will begin on Seventh and Market streets, continue down Market Street, make a right on West All Saints, and continue to the reviewing stand located across from the Mt. City Lodge #382 at 173 W. All Saints St.
“The Elks Organization Day Parade has played an important role in our community for more than 66 years,” said Richard D. Hall Sr., Exalted Ruler. “As a child, I can remember the excitement I had watching the Elks Parade. It was always the biggest day of the summer.”
Call 301-964-6008 for more information.
