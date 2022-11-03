Restoration work will begin on a landmark mural in downtown Frederick, after a vote by the city's aldermen.
The aldermen voted 3-1 on Thursday night to approve a $142,368 purchase order with the studio of local artist William Cochran to begin a lengthy renovation on the Community Bridge mural in Carroll Creek Linear Park.
Alderwoman Donna Kuzemchak voted against the proposal, after noting that the city's Public Art Commission hasn't had a chance to review the proposal.
The mural, which was unveiled in 1998, has suffered “severe degradation” from water intrusion into the concrete, Bob Smith, deputy director for parks and recreation, told the mayor and aldermen Thursday.
The work to install waterproof panels to prevent similar problems in the future is expected to take 42 months, Smith said.
Cochran told the mayor and aldermen that the work will include “state-of-the-art materials and strategies.”
The bridge was proposed 30 years ago, in an effort to create something that would move the creek project forward, he said.
Kuzemchak, who serves as the board's liaison to the art commission, noted that the commission is scheduled to meet Tuesday and asked that Thursday's vote be postponed until the aldermen's next meeting.
Cochran said he had been to the commission and explained the issue, and the project is a renovation rather than a new work.
“There's absolutely nothing new here that I can think of,” he said.
He said his studio has put off other work to begin work on the mural project.
The agreement approved Thursday will provide for the fabrication of the new panels. An installation agreement will have to be made with a contractor.
