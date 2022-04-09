The Film Lovers in Carroll County (FLICC) return this spring with screenings of the 1974 noir thriller “Chinatown,” at the Carroll Arts Center on April 22 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Set in 1930s Los Angeles, the film follows private eye J.J. “Jake” Gittes (Jack Nicholson), who’s hired by Evelyn Mulwray to investigate her husband’s activities. He believes it’s a routine infidelity case, but the investigation soon becomes anything but routine when he meets the real Mrs. Mulwray (Faye Dunaway) and realizes he was hired by an imposter. Mr. Mulwray’s sudden death sets Gittes on a tangled trail of corruption, deceit, and sinister family secrets as Evelyn’s father (John Huston) becomes a suspect in the case.
Part mystery, part psychological drama, the film was inspired by the early 20th-century California water wars, a series of disputes between the city of Los Angeles and local farmers and ranchers over water rights in the Owens Valley. It was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, winning Best Original Screenplay in 1975. The American Film Institute has also consistently included the film in their Top 100 Films lists, being ranked 19th in 1998 and 21st in 2007.
The matinee showing at 1 p.m. will have open captioning to increase the enjoyment of movies at the Arts Center for those with hearing impairments. The 7:30 p.m. showing will have captioning if requested in advance. Assistive Listening Devices are always available.
Attendees must comply with the Carroll Arts Center’s audience health and safety policies. This currently includes patrons properly wearing a face mask at all times inside the building. These policies are subject to change in the future. Read the Carroll Arts Center’s most current health and safety protocols at CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org/covid-19-policies.
This screening is sponsored by the Friends of Pete Nickolas. The film runs 2 hour, 11 minutes and is rated R for adult language, brief nudity, and violence. Tickets are $7 for adults; $6 for ages 25 and under and ages 60 and up. Tickets are available online or at the Box Office. CCAC members get an additional 10 percent off tickets. The Carroll Arts Center is located at 91 W. Main St. in downtown Westminster. For more information and tickets call 410-848-7272 or visit CarrollCountyArtsCouncil.org.
