Mike Zemrose, 39, remembers his first time going to see a movie in theaters.
It was 1988, he was 5 years old and his mom took him to see "The Land Before Time."
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Megan Zemrose, left, Jacob Zemrose, 3, center, and Mike Zemrose watch “The Land Before Time” during a pajama movie day at Warehouse Cinemas in Frederick on Sunday. This was Jacob’s first time watching a film in a theater. The Zemrose family decided to take Jacob to see “The Land Before Time” since Mike saw the same film 34 years prior for his first movie theater experience.
Mike Zemrose, 39, remembers his first time going to see a movie in theaters.
It was 1988, he was 5 years old and his mom took him to see "The Land Before Time."
On Sunday, life came full circle for the Zemrose family, as Mike and his wife, Megan, took their 3-year-old son, Jacob, to his first movie in theaters.
The featured film? The Land Before Time.
It was one of two movie classics that Warehouse Cinemas in Frederick showed as part of its Pajamas and Popcorn Party on Sunday, which included discounted movies prices and free popcorn for people wearing pajamas, a onesie or a throwback Snuggie.
"I don't know how he'll do, he's a little young," Mike Zemrose said of his son. "But, I thought it'd be a perfect opportunity to take him to his very first move theater experience to see the same movie that his dad saw for his first movie theater experience."
The Zemroses were dressed for the occasion, too. Jacob stole the show with his Christmas tree pajamas — substitutes for his dinosaur PJs that would have matched the theme of the animated film he was about to see, but those were in the wash.
A member of the Prieur family, Wyatt, 4, also saw "The Land Before Time" for his first movie-going experience.
"We just left church and switched into our PJs," said his dad, T.J. Prieur, who secured his free popcorn by sporting a pepperoni-dotted onesie.
T.J. Prieur said the discounted movie price of $5 also incentivized he and his wife, Sarah, to bring Wyatt and his brother, Jack, 6, on Sunday.
In addition to "The Land Before Time," Warehouse Cinemas showed "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark," which Angie Dodson and her 4-year-old son, Cole, traveled from New Market to see.
Cole, who specified that he is almost 5-years-old, displayed a wide range of interests in his choice of sleepwear for the movie — bulky Minecraft slippers paired with a Baby Yoda t-shirt and a round Spider-Man pillow. But, the pajamas only scratched the surface of young Cole's passions.
"I love Harry Potter," he said.
And, his mom said, "he loves Indiana Jones."
"We just thought it was a fun way to get the free popcorn and watch a movie that we knew he liked," said Angie Dodson.
Warehouse Cinemas' next event, "Margarita and a Movie: Magic Mike's Last Dance," is scheduled for Feb. 9.
Like Sunday's Pajamas and Popcorn Party, the event will be at both Warehouse's Frederick Towne Mall and Leitersburg (Hagerstown) locations.
For more information, visit warehousecinemas.com/events.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Free to anyone who needs papers shredded. All we ask is that you bring one of these items wi…
An overview of basic vegetable gardening. Learn how to plan, locate, plant and maintain your…
Showcases an all-county student choir, band and orchestra. Advance tickets $6 adults, $2 stu…
Volunteers are needed to help adults in the community gain essential literacy skills, includ…
We welcome community submissions to our calendar. Post your events in the full calendar, under "Calendar & events" above.
Free to anyone who needs papers shredded. All we ask is that you bring one of these items wi…
Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" an…
An overview of basic vegetable gardening. Learn how to plan, locate, plant and maintain your…
Showcases an all-county student choir, band and orchestra. Advance tickets $6 adults, $2 stu…
Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" an…
Volunteers are needed to help adults in the community gain essential literacy skills, includ…
Ken Burns has been making documentary films about America’s history and its people for over …
Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" an…
Open to all levels of acoustic musicians and vocalists. Spectators, families welcome. Sandwi…
Ken Burns has been making documentary films about America’s history and its people for over …
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.