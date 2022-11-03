It took three years and a search of 23 different properties to find a new home for the Frederick Innovative Technology Center Inc., the business incubator's CEO, Kathie Callahan Brady, told a room full of spectators Thursday.
They had gathered to celebrate the start of renovations on that new home, at 321 Ballenger Center Drive in Frederick.
When the renovations are finished, the building — dubbed The Edge @321 — will house what organizers hope will be a hub for innovation and collaboration among Frederick County technology businesses, community groups, nonprofits and others in the community.
The building is expected to open to tenants next year.
The phrase “incubator” might conjure up images of small, fragile chicks huddled around a glowing light for warmth, Brady said.
But she rejects that image, thinking instead of aspiring business leaders tough enough to strike out on their own in pursuit of an idea.
“There is nothing about an entrepreneur that needs to be protected from the big bad world,” Brady said.
Four years ago, Brady called him and explained her vision for the new center, but asked for suggestions about who she should talk to to help get the project off of the ground, said Rick Weldon, the president and CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, who served as the master of ceremonies for Thursday's event.
He suggested some local, state and federal politicians, along with some other names to contact.
The opening of the new facility will help set up the next 25 years of economic activity in Frederick County, Weldon said.
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner remembered the first meeting of FITCI's board nearly 20 years ago, held in the attic of a building at Hood College.
She said the county and the city of Frederick have combined to help support the incubator as it has grown.
“It was a big idea, and we stepped forward to support that idea,” Gardner said.
Perhaps the centerpiece of Thursday's event was an opportunity for Gardner, Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor, U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Rep. David Trone to smash through a wall as the ceremonial start of the building's renovations.
The building will be a new chapter in FITCI's growth, and will allow new businesses to stay in Frederick and attract those from other areas, said David Brinkley, the state's budget secretary.
Gov. Larry Hogan is excited about the project's potential, Brinkley said.
The project is a good example of government helping businesses be able to do what they do best, O'Connor said.
“This is what government is supposed to do,” he said.
