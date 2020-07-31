The Francis Scott Key Mall will be hosting a series of events titled "Park and Play: Dinner and a Movie" this summer to offer family-friendly entertainment outdoors.
The movie nights will be held between the Clarion and Macy's, and will feature various local food trucks beginning at 5 p.m. The drive-in movies will begin at sunset.
Thursday, Aug. 13 will kick off the series with a screening of Jurassic Park. Grease will be screened on Aug. 20 and Wizard of Oz will show on Aug. 27.
Parking passes are $20 per car for each show and are available at fskmall.com, facebook.com/FSKmall and on Eventbrite. All ticket holders will be added to a raffle and will be eligible for discounts at FSK mall retailers.
