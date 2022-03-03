The world is hazy and gray, like peering through a foggy windshield on an overcast day.
Dead trees litter the dusty earth. A dark-hooded, masked figure approaches the Jedi.
Green lightsabers spring to life. A fight is about to begin.
In the “Star Wars: Forgotten Enemy” fan film, three Frederick High School alumni created a new storyline set in their favorite galaxy far, far away. Since the video dropped in September, they’ve garnered more than 23,000 views on YouTube.
The 14-minute film has recognizable traits of a Star Wars movie — a battle between good and evil, an adventure to explore, special effects, a droid, Jedi attire, even a Kowakian monkey-lizard.
The film stars Bobby Devlin, Joshua Lawson and Jonathan Morgan, who became fast friends years ago at West Frederick Middle School after redistricting brought them together. They bonded over their love of professional wrestling, “Lord of the Rings” and, of course, Star Wars.
Fast forward to 2007, about two years past high school graduation, and the trio reunited in Frederick for a wrestling show. While catching up, the friends ogled over Lawson’s lightsaber collection.
“I said, ‘You know what, we got the camera, right? Let’s make a Star Wars movie,’” Devlin recalled.
Their first attempt was less than successful, to say the least.
“[It] ended up being exactly as terrible as you would expect,” Devlin said.
Outside their knowledge of and passion for Star Wars, the three lacked the skills and technology needed to execute the fan film of their dreams.
Though the first attempt was a flop, it sparked a years-long quest to make what became a product they’re proud of — one that started in Frederick.
“This whole idea was born right there,” Devlin said.
The film became a passion project. They spent roughly 15 years rewriting the script, collecting props and bouncing ideas off one another.
Devlin, who now works as a corporate videographer, felt much more adept this time around and had the help of visual effects artists.
In “Forgotten Enemy,” Morgan portrays Jedi Master Johan Nezalith, while Devlin stars as his former Padawan, Garian Cowl.
The story is set after the most recent Star Wars movie trilogy. While on an archaeological expedition in the dunes of Hischer Prime, a planet invented for the film, Garian finds a pyramid-shaped holocron buried in the sand. In the Star Wars universe, a holocron is a storage device in which Force users can store information in holographic form. Think of a USB drive, but Star Wars. Through “Forgotten Enemy,” Devlin said they wanted to answer the question of what lies inside a holocron, while exploring the mystical side of the Force.
In the film, Garian and Johan meet Jedi Kraith Cowen, portrayed by Lawson. They learn Kraith has been trapped in the holocron for 200 years, doing battle off and on with the Acolyte of The Dark. Lawson also plays the masked Acolyte. Together, the three Jedi must find a way to defeat the acolyte and free themselves from the holocron.
The making of the film
Most of the film was shot last year in North Carolina, where Devlin and Morgan reside. A beach in the middle of winter proved to be the perfect place for the sand-covered planet look they sought.
They had absolutely no budget.
The actors used Star Wars paraphernalia lovingly collected over the years through birthdays and holidays. Devlin made the droid, DE-KA, from an old Hasbro toy. Morgan puppeteered it, and Devlin’s wife Kimberly provided the voice.
Slowly but surely, “Forgotten Enemy” came together.
For Morgan, he didn’t have to change much to channel the character of Johan.
“I’m effectively a big teddy bear,” Morgan said, but he’s also “very protective of my friends.”
In the film, Johan comes across as a warm, wise master who’s glad to have his former student join him on an archaeological dig. But when the Acolyte of The Dark threatens Garian, Johan leaps into action and quickly demonstrates his prowess with a saber.
Lawson, on the other hand, has a fondness for the Dark side. We won’t spoil the details, but there’s a mid-credit scene in the film that is key to the story of Lawson’s character Kraith Cowen.
“I wanted to give the character a little bit more of a history — more of a backstory, in a way,” Lawson said of Kraith’s development.
Whether the story continues is a question that remains unanswered. The trio would like to get better props, a location worthy of the storyline, and an actual budget would help.
“We could go ahead and go out and do what we kind of just did, but I don’t think it would do our story justice, and who wants to do the same thing over again?” Devlin said. “We want to go out there and go bigger.”
