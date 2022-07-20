Frederick baseball cinema fans will have a chance to see Ham, Yeah-Yeah, Repeat and other favorites next week, when the Frederick Keys hold a screening of the classic film “The Sandlot” at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.
The July 23 event will feature an appearance by Chauncey Leopardi, who played the character Squints in the 1993 film.
Gates will open at 5 p.m., while the movie will start at 6 p.m.
The movie centers around the efforts of Scotty Smalls to make friends as the new kid in town in the summer of 1962. He falls in with a group of neighborhood kids who play pickup baseball, and, in the course of their games, they must figure out how to retrieve a baseball autographed by Babe Ruth from a lot next door that’s guarded by a dog named The Beast, which is the source of many a neighborhood legend.
Their adventures also include summertime trips to the pool, a carnival and an ill-fated first sampling of chewing tobacco.
Almost inevitably in a movie for kids, the rag-tag sandlot team must prove their baseball bonafides in a match-up against a preppy Little League team for local bragging rights.
“The Sandlot” wasn’t Leopardi’s first time starring in a Hollywood hit. He had previously starred in the 1991 Steve Martin and Diane Keaton film “Father of the Bride.”
After his appearance in “The Sandlot,” Leopardi went on to star with Christina Ricci, Bill Pullman, and Eric Idle in 1995’s “Casper” and the cult classic TV series “Freaks and Geeks,” along with “Gilmore Girls” and other movies and television projects. He also appeared in the direct-to-video project “The Sandlot: Heading Home,” which was released in 2007.
In a strange twist, Leopardi and four of his “Sandlot” teammates — Patrick Renna, Marty York, Brandon Quinton Adams and Grant Gelt — would all appear in various episodes of the 1990s sitcom “Boy Meets World.”
He told People magazine that he mostly works on things other than movies and TV these days. “I spend most of my time being a dad and a husband, a business owner, just working hard doing my thing,” he said.
Nearly 30 years after its release, “The Sandlot” maintains its hold on members of the Frederick County baseball community.
“For me, [it’s] one of the best baseball movies,” said Urbana High School coach Mike Frownfelter.
While he was a little older than its target audience when the film was released in 1993, Frownfelter said it brings back childhood memories of getting friends together and playing ball at the local park.
“You don’t see that around anymore,” he added.
The film has also become his 8-year-old son’s favorite movie — and turned him into a New York Yankees fan, Frownfelter said. For a dad who’s involved in baseball, “The Sandlot” was a great way to get his son into the game, and they watch the movie together often. It’s a hit with his high school players, too.
Catoctin High School coach Mike Franklin estimated he and his 10-year-old son have watched the movie together at least 20 times.
The film is “a feel-good movie for anyone who’s ever played the game,” he said.
It has lots of scenes you can relate to, like roaming around the neighborhood in the summer with nothing to do or getting some friends together to go to the pool, he said. In a time without smart phones, he and his friends got together and played sandlot baseball.
Like Frownfelter, Franklin finds it’s a good way to connect with his players as well.
He’s been known to good-naturedly mutter perhaps the film’s most famous line, “You’re killin’ me, Smalls,” when a player botches a fundamental that they’ve covered a dozen times in practice.
Today’s players always get the reference, he said, which proves the lasting appeal of a sports classic. “That’s a 5-star movie if ever there was one.”
