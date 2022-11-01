Frederick's historic Prospect Hall has received $600,000 in tax credits from the Maryland Historical Trust, one of 16 projects chosen from around the state.
The project will involve interior and exterior rehabilitation to transform the property into an event venue, according to a press release from the Maryland Department of Planning.
The mansion along Butterfly Lane in Frederick was built during the early 1800s and was the site of St. John's Catholic Prep before the school moved to its current site in Buckeystown in 2013.
The building's significance is based on its architecture and its association with several families prominent in the Frederick community and the region more generally, according to its entry with the Maryland Historical Trust.
The 16 projects chosen throughout Maryland qualified for $19 million in rehabilitation tax credits, according to the release.
