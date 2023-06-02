Weinberg Center Projection Exibit
This Peerless Magnarc projector showed films with sound, and would have been in use from the mid-1930s to through the 1950s or ‘60s at The Weinberg Center for the Arts in downtown Frederick. The projectors might become part of a new display.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

High above the elegant auditorium of The Weinberg Center for the Arts in downtown Frederick, several pieces of the theater’s history as an old-fashioned movie palace sit off to the side of a small, dimly lit room.

John Healey, the Weinberg’s manager, has plans for the pieces: a glass slide projector, which dates to the mid-1920s, and a Peerless projector from the 1930s.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

I like the idea of moving the projectors to the Weinberg offices. [thumbup]

