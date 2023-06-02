High above the elegant auditorium of The Weinberg Center for the Arts in downtown Frederick, several pieces of the theater’s history as an old-fashioned movie palace sit off to the side of a small, dimly lit room.
John Healey, the Weinberg’s manager, has plans for the pieces: a glass slide projector, which dates to the mid-1920s, and a Peerless projector from the 1930s.
He wants to move them from the theater’s former projection room into a display in the large glass windows of the Weinberg’s new offices at 18 W. Patrick St., next door to the box office.
The projectors, which need to be restored, represent part of the facility’s history as a movie house in the Great Depression and beyond, Healey said in an interview Thursday.
The theater was built in 1926 as a movie palace named the Tivoli Theater. Its first film was the Frank Capra picture “The Strong Man,” starring Harry Langdon, Priscilla Bonner, and Gertrude Astor, said Rebecca O’Leary, the Weinberg’s manager of development.
The slide projector would have been used to show mostly silent films in the 1940s, she said.
It used silver nitrate film, which looked great for audiences, but was also highly combustible, she said.
The film’s flammable nature required it to be stored in specially designated cool areas, according to the British Film Institute. A corner of the Weinberg’s projection room contains a cooler where film prints were stored between showings.
The Peerless Magnarc projector showed films with sound, and would have been in use from the mid-1930s to through the 1950s or ‘60s, O’Leary said.
Today, the Weinberg hosts a variety of entertainment options, and that would have been the case in the early days of the Tivoli, as well, O’Leary said.
In the 1930s, a feature film would have been packaged with a short film and a newsreel, as well as possibly a talent show or other entertainment, she said.
While the golden age of movie palaces began to wane with the arrival of multiplexes in the 1960s, the Weinberg operated as a movie theater until it was sold to the city in the 1970s.
Healey sees the display of the old projectors as a chance to educate generations of movie fans who have grown up with DVDs and streaming services and may have no idea that movies on film even existed.
“I just want people to be able to see history,” he said.
I like the idea of moving the projectors to the Weinberg offices. [thumbup]
