Mr. Gabe & Holly will perform from 10 to 10:45 a.m. July 14 in Frederick’s Baker Park Band Shell as part of Celebrate Frederick’s Summerfest Family Theatre weekly music series.
Mr. Gabe & Holly have delighted young audiences in the D.C. area for years with an interactive style of musical entertainment that inspires kids to move their bodies and use their brains. They perform nursery rhymes, folk songs and modern favorites, such as “Yellow Submarine” and “La Bamba,” as well as originals from Mr. Gabe’s two Parents’ Choice award-winning albums.
According to Ashley Jo Farmer, Parents’ Choice Foundation, “Listening to Mr. Gabe sing is like hearing an old friend telling stories on the front porch swing.”
Mr. Gabe, aka Gabe Hutter, is a former stay-at-home dad who lives in Takoma Park. He performs frequently at day cares, libraries, community events, festivals and lots and lots of birthday parties. Holly is a singer-songwriter and veteran D.C. musician, who, when she isn’t busy getting silly with Mr. Gabe, can be seen fronting her own rock band, the Holly Montgomery Band. She released her album “Sorry for Nothing” (KZZ Records) in May.
Shows continue each week through Aug. 4.
While each performance is free to the public, the Summerfest Family Theatre Committee encourages guests to bring a canned food item in lieu of admission to support the Foodbank Program operated by the Frederick Community Action Agency. Non-perishable items such as canned meats and vegetables, soups, peanut butter, cereal, rice and pastas are preferred and appreciated.
For more information, contact Celebrate Frederick at 301-600-2841 or visit celebratefrederick.com.
