Frederick artist Mr. Husband will release his latest album, “A Portrait of the Artist as a Middle-Aged Dude,” on Bandcamp and all major streaming platforms on Feb. 13. It was also issued by PIAPTK Records on limited edition 10-inch vinyl and has already sold out.
Kenny Tompkins, aka Mr. Husband, in his own words (because we couldn’t say it any more brilliantly) on some selected tracks:
“French Horn” — a collection of miniature character portraits showing the sad lives of those who give their heart to art, tossed in empathy with a dash of acidic cruelty for balance.
“Company Credit Card” — a laughably brutal resignation of ideals in song form, garnished by caramelized ’90s acoustic-dude nostalgia.
“Watching Great Films and Reading Great Novels” — a bit of light ridicule for the canon and those who love it with a sweet Belle & Sebastian glaze.
“Hotel by the Denny’s” — a country-fried modern musical Kafka, smothered and covered in pop culture and topped with a mouthwatering dob of ennui.
Stream the album at mrhusband.bandcamp.com/album/a-portrait-of-the-artist-as-a-middle-aged-dude.
