Lead Don’t Follow Foundation will host a car, truck and bike show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 30 at the Washington County Ag Center, 7313 Sharpsburg Pike, Boonsboro.
All proceeds will go to Lasting Change, a not-for-profit residential and outpatient community substance agency in Hagerstown that provides chemical dependency services to women.
