Hot Fired Arts, a creative art studio in Frederick, began hosting live performances in January that feature local talent. Singer-songwriters, comedians, poets and others will take the stage during these events on the second and fourth Monday and Tuesday of each month, while rotating food trucks will be onsite for guests.
Tickets are $5 when purchased at the venue, $7.50 through Eventbrite and $10 at the door.
