Live music is finally returning to Beans in the Belfry, a comfortable and charming cafe in Brunswick, after it was put on hold during the pandemic. The Martin Family Band will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9. Suggested donation is $10. The lineup include siblings Georgiana and Merrick Summers and Elora Paul-Martin.
Georgiana Summers sang and acted in the Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s MET-X production of “The Heathers,” and she performed in Philadelphia with the Philadelphia Theatre Company, The Arden and the Wilma’s Company. Elora Paul-Martin played in the D.C. based Bog Band and received awards for her Irish flute playing at the Fleadh Cheoil in New York City. Merrick Summers is an up-and-coming young bass player who also plays in jazz band at school. Sisters Emily and Lydia Martin are veteran musicians from the Martin Family Band.
