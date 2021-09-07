The 2021-2022 Shepherd University Music Salon Series returns this season to live performances beginning with a concert featuring music by saxophonist John Coltrane in celebration of what would have been Coltrane’s 95th birthday. Kurtis Adams, director of the School of Music, and Kevin Pace, adjunct faculty bassist, will perform with guitarist Peter Heiss and drummer Kelton Norris.
The free concert will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 on the Butcher Center Plaza and will be moved into the Frank Center Theater in case of inclement weather. Audience members must provide their own seating such as folding chairs, stools or blankets.
Salon Series concerts planned for the remainder of the semester in the Frank Center Theater each begin at 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 — Shepherd University saxophone professor Jeremy Koch joins forces with pianist Molly Orlando performing works for piano and saxophone by contemporary composers.
Nov. 11— Shepherd adjunct professor and bassist Robin Rhodes, pianist Scott Patterson and vocalist Max Bent will perform selections from AfroHouse’s house concert experimentation, featuring Afrofuturistic music that is disruptive, exuberant, innovative, emergent and transformative, with beats, noise and lush harmonies.
Those attending the performances in person will be required to follow Shepherd’s current COVID-19 policies. Before attending this or any campus event, visit the school’s COVID information webpage to learn what policies are in effect. Attendance at live events in the Frank Center requires sitting only in designated rows and leaving at least two empty seats between unrelated groups of audience members.
