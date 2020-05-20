The cancellations of events and shutdowns of bars and restaurants due to COVID-19 have affected everybody — and that includes local musicians who have seen their regular gigs canceled and, in some cases, their lifelines profoundly compromised. As a result, we are checking in with one musician a week to see how they’re doing, what they’re listening to and if they are up to creating new music while they quarantine with the rest of the world.
This week, we caught up with local singer/songwriter Sammie J, who recently released a brand new single, “Nostalgia.” Among the things we discussed was her love for a particularly inspiring Journey song, how she’s used the time during the quarantine to write songs, whose live streams she’s been checking out and why the pandemic has allowed her to reflect on how she sees herself in the music industry. To learn more about Sammie J, you can visit her on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SammieJMusicPage or even check out her website, www.sammiejmusic.com.
1. What have you been listening to while self-quarantining and what about it makes you want to listen to it these days?
Sammie J: I’ve been listening to a lot of different music throughout quarantine, like 5 Seconds of Summer’s new album, but mostly anything that’s upbeat and positive. I typically like slower songs better, but right now the upbeat songs are keeping my energy and mood up.
2. Have you come across any live streams/internet-based performances over the last few weeks that have stuck out as a result of COVID cancellations?
Sammie J: Yeah, I’ve come across a few! I know Tori Kelly has been doing some live-streams and has celebrity guests sometimes and they sing together. I’ve also seen a few musicians from a songwriting camp I went to in Nashville that have been doing some livestream concerts. Honestly, I haven’t been keeping up with a lot of the live-streams as much, but the ones I have watched were great!
3. Are you using this time to write new material? If so, how’s that process going?
Sammie J: I actually have been writing a lot during this quarantine. My new song, ‘Nostalgia,’ was written at the beginning of quarantine, and I’ve written a few other songs as well. It’s nice to have the time to just write in peace and not really have to worry about doing anything else. My process of writing hasn’t changed at all, which is maybe why it’s so relaxing, as everything else right now is changing. Writing is keeping me motivated through these crazy times. I can just sit with my guitar alone and get everything I feel out of my system.
4. What’s the most positive takeaway you’ve been able to experience from all the self-quarantining and the music industry being on pause for the time being?
Sammie J: I think the time is great for really figuring out who I want to be as an artist and discovering what my true goals and aspirations are in the music industry. It’s giving me the time I need to consider all my options and be more introspective. I also have more time to practice and hopefully improve my musical abilities.
5. If there’s one song that you think could help everybody get through these uncertain times, what would it be and why?
Sammie J: Well, I’ve been watching a lot of ‘Glee’ during this quarantine, so I’m gonna say ‘Don’t Stop Believing’ by Journey. Who doesn’t love that song? It’s a classic. Any other songs with positive, inspiring messages are perfect right now because we need as much positivity as possible to get through.
BONUS QUESTION: What artists, local or not, do you think have done a great job staying engaged musically online and what about what they’re doing sets them apart?
Sammie J: I think there are a ton of artists doing a great job staying engaged with their audience right now, which is really hard to do. One that just sticks out in my mind is Niall Horan because I see him doing live-streams almost everyday on Instagram. I have no idea how he does that! There’s also a musician I met in Nashville named AJ Smith who is doing a great job of keeping his audience engaged right now. He’s a really talented guy!
