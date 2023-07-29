Christian performers took the stage at Baker Park on Saturday, part of a Frederick church’s first community day. The event also featured back-to-school supplies, a food truck and organizations in Frederick County to connect attendees with resources and information.
The performers ranged from rappers and singers to poets and dancers, but their performances all had one thing in common: They all promoted Christian worship.
Abundant Life Inc., which meets at a strip mall on West Patrick Street, hosted the community day with plans to make it an annual event. Karen Hewitt, a primary organizer of the event and member of Abundant Life since 2014, said that the performances fulfilled one of her goals for the day.
“People will know that God is real, and you can serve God,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be [that] you only have to worship a certain way, and that’s what we showed here.”
Tables set up near the Baker Park stage offered free books and blood pressure screenings. Other tables hosted organizations such as United Way and Purpose One Realty.
Hewitt said she hopes the community day will become more popular coming years and provide the church the an opportunity to spread worship and connect the community with resources.
Pauline Thomas, a member of Abundant Life, helped to hand out school supplies and conduct blood pressure tests. She said the idea for the community day came about during women’s ministry and credited Hewitt for pulling together the event and reaching out to local organizations and performers to participate.
Earlier in the day, one man who got his blood pressure checked found out he had extremely high blood pressure and decided to go to urgent care, Thomas said. Without the blood pressure tests at the event, she said, it’s possible the man may have experienced a medical emergency.
“We just want to reach out to the community and [work] for the community,” Thomas said. “Hopefully, we’ve touched people today. Hopefully, people remember, and when we do it next year, [we’ll] probably have more people, more volunteers.”
Most of the attendees were listening to the performers as they both spoke and sang about God and prayer. One of the performers, Basani Ruffin, whose stage name is HisPurpose, rapped alongside Tornado 4:18. Ruffin, of Silver Spring, said Abundant Life reached out to her to minister at the community day.
Ruffin said the community-oriented nature of the event cemented her decision to perform. She’s also been ministering with some of the other performers for several years at different events, and she said she thought it’d be a special experience to bring that camaraderie to Abundant Life and to Frederick.
“The most important part of that word community is unity, and I have seen that from the moment I walked in,” she said. “It really feels like we’re a big family just coming to enjoy a program about God.”
(5) comments
This article reminds me of when I took my young children to a Fairy Festival. They were entertained and their imaginations were stimulated.
"Abundant Life Inc., a church in Frederick" FNP if your assertion is true, where is it located?
Maybe it's one of those deals where "church" refers to all of the (right kind of) Christians in a community and not to a building.
Interesting….but probably true
I’m fluent in Christianese.
