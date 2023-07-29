Abundant Life
Tornado 4:18 performs at Abundant Life’s community day on Saturday.

 Staff photo by Gabrielle Lewis

Christian performers took the stage at Baker Park on Saturday, part of a Frederick church’s first community day. The event also featured back-to-school supplies, a food truck and organizations in Frederick County to connect attendees with resources and information.

The performers ranged from rappers and singers to poets and dancers, but their performances all had one thing in common: They all promoted Christian worship.

(5) comments

This article reminds me of when I took my young children to a Fairy Festival. They were entertained and their imaginations were stimulated.

AOC
AOC

"Abundant Life Inc., a church in Frederick" FNP if your assertion is true, where is it located?

public-redux
public-redux

Maybe it's one of those deals where "church" refers to all of the (right kind of) Christians in a community and not to a building.

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

Interesting….but probably true

public-redux
public-redux

I’m fluent in Christianese.

