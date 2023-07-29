During Abundant Life Inc.'s first annual community day in Baker Park, multiple people and groups performed on the park's stage. The performers ranged from rappers and singers to poets and dancers, but their performances all had one thing in common: They all promoted Christian worship.
For Karen Hewitt, a primary organizer of the community day and member of Abundant Life since 2014, those performances fulfilled one of her goals for the event.
"People will know that God is real, and you can serve God," she said. "It doesn't have to be [that] you only have to worship a certain way, and that's what we showed here."
Abundant Life Inc., a church in Frederick, held its first community day on Saturday featuring performers, back-to-school supplies, a food truck and organizations in Frederick County to connect attendees with resources and information.
Tables set up near the Baker Park stage offered free books and blood pressure screenings. Other tables hosted organizations such as United Way and Purpose One Realty.
Hewitt said she hopes the community day will become a more popular annual event in the future where the church can continue to spread worship and connect the community with resources.
Pauline Thomas, a member of Abundant Life, helped to hand out school supplies and conduct blood pressure tests. She said the idea for the community day came about during women's ministry and credited Hewitt for pulling together the event and reaching out to local organizations and performers to participate.
Thomas said she also hopes the event becomes more popular in the future.
She said earlier in the day, one man who got his blood pressure checked found out he had extremely high blood pressure and decided to go to urgent care. Without the blood pressure tests at the event, Thomas said, it's possible the man may have experienced a medical emergency.
"We just want to reach out to the community and [work] for the community," Thomas said. "Hopefully, we've touched people today. Hopefully, people remember, and when we do it next year, [we'll] probably have more people, more volunteers."
Most of the attendees were listening to the performers as they both spoke and sang about God and prayer. One of the performers, Basani Ruffin — whose stage name is HisPurpose — rapped alongside Tornado 4:18. Ruffin, who is from Silver Spring, said Abundant Life reached out to her to minister at the community day.
Ruffin said the fact the event was a community one cemented her decision to perform. She's also been ministering with some of the other performers for several years at different events, and she said she thought it'd be a special experience to bring that camaraderie to Abundant Life and to Frederick.
"The most important part of that word community is unity, and I have seen that from the moment I walked in," she said. "It really feels like we're a big family just coming to enjoy a program about God."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.