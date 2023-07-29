Abundant Life
Tornado 4:18 performs at Abundant Life Inc.'s first annual community day on Saturday.

 Staff photo by Gabrielle Lewis

During Abundant Life Inc.'s first annual community day in Baker Park, multiple people and groups performed on the park's stage. The performers ranged from rappers and singers to poets and dancers, but their performances all had one thing in common: They all promoted Christian worship. 

For Karen Hewitt, a primary organizer of the community day and member of Abundant Life since 2014, those performances fulfilled one of her goals for the event.

