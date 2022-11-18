After father's death, daughter of famous collector tasked with determining fate of 15,000 records

Susannah Anderson heard her father coming before she saw him.
He stomped up the basement stairs and marched over to where his teenage daughter was spinning a John Lennon record. He snatched the disk, walked to the back door, and — as if it were a frisbee — flung it into the yard.
Joe Bussard, the owner of one of the world’s most well-known collections of 78 rpm records, then stomped back down the basement stairs.
Anderson, now an adult with three daughters of her own, relived the decades-old memory on a recent afternoon in the same Frederick home where she grew up, and later returned to take care of her ailing father.
“I stood there like —” she froze with her mouth agape, then broke into laughter.
Throwing away a Lennon record as if it had personally insulted him was far from out of character for Bussard, who firmly believed that music died when it started being mass produced.
He hated all modern music — a category that included, in his mind, The Beatles, Elvis Presley, Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman and just about anything recorded after the 1950s. He hated the drums, too, and all electronic instruments.
Bussard didn’t want any of that “goddamn bang-bang-bangin’” playing in his house, or even in his beloved Waffle House. He was briefly banned from the restaurant, his daughter’s boyfriend, Lou Reid, recalled, after yanking a stereo’s power cord to stop it from playing rock music.
Instead, an entire wall in his basement was devoted to storing more than 15,000 recordings of early American jazz, blues, country and gospel music.
Bussard spent most of his 86 years growing his collection of 78s — driving across the country to pull records from trash heaps and abandoned coal towns — and just as much time sharing it with others.
But Bussard died on Sept. 26 from complications of pancreatic cancer. In all of his final years, he never gave a clear answer for what he wanted to happen to the collection after he was gone.
So, it’s now up to his daughter to figure out what to do with it. And she has no idea what she’ll decide.
‘Please do not touch records’
It took Anderson a few weeks after Bussard died to get up the nerve to enter the basement of her childhood home.
Even now, she said, it feels weird to stand by her father’s collection without him looming nearby. The stickers that dictated the rules of her childhood — “PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH RECORDS” — are still on the shelves.
The way the records are organized also remains a mystery, even after Anderson's boyfriend catalogued each one on a spreadsheet.
Moving the collection to anywhere besides Bussard’s basement — where it has lived since he moved to the house with his wife, the late Esther Bussard, in around 1968 — will be a formidable task.
The kind of records Bussard has are more fragile than the vinyls of today. Not only are they old, but most were pressed in a different, less flexible kind of material called shellac. If you bend a vinyl record, it will flex to a certain point. If you bend a 78, it will snap.
Because of their material, 78s are heavier than vinyl records. And, even though Bussard rarely sold pieces of his collection when he was alive, they are valuable. Some records in his basement are one of only a handful of copies that exist.
Anderson knows one thing: Her father, who would sway to the music as it played, wagging his tongue and playing the air trumpet, as if the notes were possessing him, wouldn't want his records stowed away in some dusty university or museum. He'd want them to go with people who would enjoy them for the music they contained.
“I don’t think he would have really cared one way or the other if it stayed all together,” Anderson said in a phone interview last week. “Because there’s not a lot of people out there who are going to be able to buy 15,000 78 records.”
Already, people have been calling to inquire about the collection. Among the interested crowd, Reid said, has been legendary guitarist Eric Clapton.
But Lance Ledbetter, co-founder of the digitization nonprofit Music Memory, trusts Anderson to make the right decision.
“The thing is, everyone’s going to have an opinion,” said Ledbetter, who started corresponding with Bussard in the 1990s and later digitized his entire collection. “Everyone’s gonna say, ‘Oh, you should donate it to the Library of Congress’ or ‘You should sell it to one record store, so they can maintain it.'
“I don’t think that she could do a wrong thing. I really don’t.”
An obsession begins
The American country artist who activated Bussard’s fervor for old records was already dead when a boy fell in love with his sound.
Jimmie Rodgers, widely regarded as the “Father of Country Music,” rose to prominence in the 1920s, before dying of a pulmonary hemorrhage in 1933 at the age of 35.
Bussard was barely a teenager the first time he heard Rodgers on the radio. Unable to find any of the artist’s records in stores, he went door to door in Frederick, seeking them out, Bussard told The Baltimore Sun in the 1990s.
Then, when he turned 16, Anderson said, he took his fixation on the road. He’d drive around Frederick County, and eventually extended his patrol to outside of Maryland, asking anyone who would listen, “Got any of those old records?”
His obsession could not have kicked in at a more perfect time, Anderson said.
It was the late 1940s, just before 33 rpm records overtook 78s in prominence. As record stores received the new kind of disks, some simply threw their 78s away.
Bussard would tell Anderson stories of walking to record stores in Frederick and finding stacks of old records on the curb.
“He happened to get them before they were gone,” she said of her father. “Because they would have been gone.”
There were other reasons why 78s became so rare, Ledbetter said. In the 1940s, he said, people turned in their shellac records to scrap metal programs for them to be melted down for Army equipment and supplies.
And in the decade preceding World War II, during the Great Depression, hardly anybody had the expendable income to be able to purchase records.
Coal miners were some of the rare exceptions, Ledbetter said. Bussard would drive to towns where the miners used to live, some two decades after they had been deserted, to search for shellac treasure.
He’d sometimes wander into long-shuttered stores, where he’d find 78s still displayed on shelves, never having been played.
“Without him, we wouldn’t hear these songs,” Ledbetter said. “It’s just a fact.”
‘I’m not done, darling’
Anderson’s father was far from the only record collector in the world, but he was different from most.
Some collectors are only interested in collecting music, Anderson said. But to Bussard, the most important thing was sharing it.
When he was a teenager, long before his collection morphed into the behemoth it is today, he started an unauthorized radio station out of his home. Years later, two men from the Federal Communications Commission came to shut him down.
Bussard's father — a “get up and go to work at 5 a.m. kind of guy,” who ran a farm supply store in Frederick — was aghast, Anderson said, laughing.
Bussard also played music himself with the group he formed, “Jolly Joe’s Jug Band,” and produced it, setting up his equipment on people’s front porches. His label, Fonotone Records, was the last one that released music on 78s.
And when he and Esther moved into their home, off Rocky Springs Road, his basement was always open to anybody who wanted to hear music how Bussard wishes it would have stayed — unpolished, underproduced and alive.
The first time Dylan Utz visited Bussard’s collection, two years ago, he was still a student at Frederick Community College. He remembers the disorienting experience of walking into the basement for the first time.
Cats were everywhere — Bussard had about six at the time of his death, including a three-legged feline named Moody — and right outside the record room, half a dozen abandoned hornets nests hung from the ceiling. Bussard collected those, too.
That day, Utz and Bussard probably listened to around 100 records together, Utz said.
“Some people want to hand pick artists and say, ‘These guys are legendary,’ but to Joe, every single one of the artists he had was legendary in their own way,” Utz said. “He spent his life doing something he thoroughly enjoyed.”
Down to the final weeks of her father’s life, Anderson would find him down in the basement with his hospice nurse, playing records for her.
They considered putting his hospital bed in the basement, so he could be by his records until the end, Anderson said. But when he no longer had the energy to get up and play them, he had no more interest in being around them.
As her father came closer to death, he’d tell her that even though his body was declining, in his head, he was still a teenager. There were still records to find, songs to play. He had so much he wanted to do.
“I’m not done, darling,” he’d tell her, using the same nickname he used for everyone. “I’m just not done.”
