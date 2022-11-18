 Skip to main content
After father's death, daughter of famous collector tasked with determining fate of 15,000 records

Susannah Anderson heard her father coming before she saw him.

He stomped up the basement stairs and marched over to where his teenage daughter was spinning a John Lennon record. He snatched the disk, walked to the back door, and — as if it were a frisbee — flung it into the yard.

Joe Bussard Records 2
Lou Reid recalls time he spent with Joe Bussard, a collector of 78 rpm records. Following Bussard’s death on Sept. 26 due to complications from pancreatic cancer, Anderson will now determine the fate of her father’s collection, which includes more than 15,000 records. Reid, Anderson’s boyfriend, is helping Anderson catalogue the records.

(3) comments

FlyFisherman

The documentary about him was great to watch. His love for the music was evident. I’m glad it’s been digitized now so it won’t be lost. That became one of his goals. Interesting man.

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Great story, thanks for sharing!

Pattyblackw

What about the Historical Society or even The Library of Congress??

