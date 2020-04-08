In line with the rescheduling of events across the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the regionally popular Contemporary American Theater Festival will not take place as planned this summer.
The Shepardstown event, which annually features a slate of nationally acclaimed plays, was set from July 10 to Aug. 2. It is typically one of the small West Virginia town’s biggest attractions. Ed Herendeen, the founder and producing director of CATF, said last week that the plays that were set to make up the 2020 show will not be produced in July 2021 due to the threat of COVID-19.
“We are not canceling it, we are not postponing it, we are rescheduling it,” Herendeen said. “Due to an abundance of caution, we believe in keeping our staff, community and patrons safe during these uncertain times, and we also believe in the health and safety of these artists.”
Among the plays initially scheduled for the 2020 event were “The Fifth Domain,” a Victor Lesniewski thriller about a former NSA worker that was set to be directed by Herendeen, and “Whitelisted,” a world premiere from CATF veteran Chisa Hutchinson that was described as a “revenge horror comedy.” Those two join “Babel,” “Ushuaia Blue,” “The House Of The Negro Insane” and “Sheepdog” as productions that won’t see the Shepherdstown stage until 2021.
Despite the rescheduling, Herendeen explained that he and his crew will remain busy through the summer, as he is planning to read new plays he hopes will warrant grants for the 2022 season. In addition to that, he’s looking at writing emergency grants to help ease the pain of the economic hit the organization will take as a result of not offering ticketed productions this July.
“Our main focus is that we have to find a way to find funding to fund this crises,” he said. “We are already going to be losing an extraordinary amount of income, because we’re not selling tickets. So now, we’re looking toward our loyal and generous supporters to help us stay afloat in the next couple months. It will be a very busy fundraising period.”
The economic impact of the decision won’t be felt only by the festival itself, but also the town of Shepherdstown, as it’s become one of the area’s biggest tourism draws. CATF Board President Marellen Aherne stressed the event’s leaders were in contact with town officials before making the decision to reschedule.
“We’ve been in discussion with the mayor and the president of Shepherd University over the last couple weeks,” she said. “We’ve been discussing what the implications are with the rescheduling of the season. People aren’t surprised by this. We’ve also been talking with our funders about getting their advice and moving forward with the decision. It’s not like we’re just springing it on the mayor or anybody else.”
Despite the decision, Herendeen made it clear that CATF will not furlough or lay off any full-time staff members in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted festival leaders will be exploring virtual alternative programming options that they hope to share throughout the month of July, though he added that it may take them a few weeks to land on an approach that best suits the festival.
If there’s one positive thing to come out of the decision to reschedule, he said that it would be timing. Had the outbreak occurred while the season was in full swing, Herendeen explained it would be even “more devastating.” With everything evolving in March rather than July, it gave CATF the opportunity to get ahead of what could have been a catastrophic scenario in which 150 employees and thousands of spectators would have flocked to the town for the festival, only to face the repercussions of the COVID-19 spread.
“We knew this day was coming,” Herendeen said before adding that the cancellation of the Olympics was one of the developments that caught his attention most. “It was a no-brainer. It had to be done, because we deeply care about everybody’s health. I think it’s the only decision we could have made.”
As for this being the first time in the festival’s history it had to reschedule its festivities due to a national crisis, Herendeen was clear he could have never dreamed of a scenario quite like the one in which he’s living currently.
“As far as a pandemic, no, it never crossed my mind,” he said matter-of-factly. “I did not have that on the list.
“But,” he continued, “I do now.”
